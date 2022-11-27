SUNY Plattsburgh prioritizing student’s mental health

SUNY Plattsburgh expanding student mental health services
SUNY Plattsburgh expanding student mental health services(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh received two new federal grants to expand student mental health services.

$400,000 dollars will go toward covering the cost of an evening mental health counselor, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and a student assistance program.

Adding one new counselor creates availability for 30 to 40 news students to be seen. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, the current waitlist for a counselor is two weeks.

Grants will also fund mental health training for university police and self-care programming.

