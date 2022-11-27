UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

UVM will travel to face the winner of Cornell and Syracuse.
By Michael Dugan
Nov. 27, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season.

The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all there goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.

“I told the boys at the beginning of the game that I made a mistake because against Quinnipiac, I said this would be our last game at Virtue Field. And here we are, hosting UCLA in the third round,” head coach Rob Dow said. “This is a special group. Great performance, great crossing, great duel, defensive plays. I’ll tell you one thing, UVM men’s soccer means the world to them.”

“Amazing. Everybody gave their heart, I’m so happy that I could help,” Bazini said. “Everybody on the team gave everything and the result is all that we could ask for.”

UVM will travel to face the winner of Cornell and Syracuse.

