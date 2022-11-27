UVM women’s basketball cruises past Stonehill

The Catamounts face Siena on Sunday at 3 pm
The Catamounts face Siena on Sunday at 3 pm
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After being tied at 14 after the first quarter, Vermont women’s basketball used a 29-point second quarter to blow by Stonehill on Saturday. Emma Utterback led the way with 16 points, followed by Maria Myklebust with 15, and Catherine Gilwee with 13.

“I felt like we let them play pretty comfortable in the first quarter and didn’t make them work as hard for looks, and I thought we turned up our defensive intensity which feeds into our offense,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “Obviously, hitting perimeter shots, inside-out, running the floor, I feel like that was the best quarter we ran the floor. But it all started on the defensive end.”

“I feel like we just got in our groove more. We were passing the ball really well, we got really unselfish,” guard and Shelburne native Catherine Gilwee said. “I felt like when Anna got post touches inside we were moving well on the outside, and if she didn’t have a bucket she had someone moving well on the outside, and she’s gonna find them.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
Surveillance photos
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars.
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
Police investigating shooting incident in Shaftsbury

Latest News

UVM women’s basketball cruises past Stonehill
UVM women’s basketball cruises past Stonehill
Cardinals will face Cadets in championship
Plattsburgh, Norwich earn wins in FirstLight Shootout semifinals
Shiffrin leads pack of best women’s skiers in the world
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit