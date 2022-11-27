UVM women’s basketball cruises past Stonehill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After being tied at 14 after the first quarter, Vermont women’s basketball used a 29-point second quarter to blow by Stonehill on Saturday. Emma Utterback led the way with 16 points, followed by Maria Myklebust with 15, and Catherine Gilwee with 13.

“I felt like we let them play pretty comfortable in the first quarter and didn’t make them work as hard for looks, and I thought we turned up our defensive intensity which feeds into our offense,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “Obviously, hitting perimeter shots, inside-out, running the floor, I feel like that was the best quarter we ran the floor. But it all started on the defensive end.”

“I feel like we just got in our groove more. We were passing the ball really well, we got really unselfish,” guard and Shelburne native Catherine Gilwee said. “I felt like when Anna got post touches inside we were moving well on the outside, and if she didn’t have a bucket she had someone moving well on the outside, and she’s gonna find them.”

