Welch awaits Senate committee assignments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch says he is still waiting to see what committees he will be assigned to in the United States Senate.

Welch says the transition from the house to the Senate is going well. He says he has a strong team already in place, that will continue to work for him in the Senate.

He says regardless of what committees he gets, he will continue to advocate for issues that Vermonters care about.

“You have an opportunity, regardless of what committees you are on to really get involved in issues that are important in Vermont,” Welch told Channel 3. That is climate change, affordable health care, it’s housing, it’s maintaining our agricultural industry, things that I worked on in the House. I will continue that.”

The committee assignment process will be affected by outcome by the runoff in Georgia. Welch says if Democrats win that race, they could pick up an additional seat on committees. Welch will be sworn in January 3rd.

