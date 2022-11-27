What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont presses on bringing more electric vehicles into the state, what are some of the concerns Vermonters have with making the switch?

At recent EV public comment periods, where the state gathered input on rule changes the state has adopted, Vermonters voiced their opinion.

The majority of public comment was positive, according to the Agency of Natural Resources, but concerns did come up, ranging from their ability to perform in the cold winter months, to battery life, lack of charging infrastructure, and grid capacity concerns with the electric transition the state is attempting.

Jane Lazorchak with the state’s climate office says as the public comments rolled in, the state continues to listen.

Lazorchak says, “It wasn’t a lack of support around electric vehicles, but it was a questioning of our electric sector to meet the demand over time, as well as having that security that there will be enough electric charging across the state.”

Lazorchak adds that to meet those concerns head on, there are more stakeholders than just the Agency of Natural Resources. Conversations continue with the Agency of Transportation and the Public Service Department about the transition to electric vehicles.

