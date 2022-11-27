What to Do: Sunday, November 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Putney Craft Tour continues today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Studios are opening their doors to the public for in-person tours and special deals. You can visit painters, jewelers, potters, weavers, glass blowers, cheese makers, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect time to find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local creators. You can find a list of participating establishments here.

The Killington World Cup also continues today. This major event features the world’s top female ski racers, but that’s not all! There’s also a festival village with free swag, live music from Michael Franti, and more. General admission is $5. In the past, the event has seen tens of thousands of attendees, so organizers encourage folks to leave the bags at home and be prepared for a crowd. Go show your support for local athletes like Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, as well as UVM’s Paula Moltzan, Burke’s Nina O’Brien and Ava Sunshine, and Dartmouth College’s AJ Hurt.

Or, you could go to Stratton’s North Face Doggie and Me Hike! This morning at 10:30 a.m. enjoy a free guided hike at the Stratton Golf Course with other dog owners and four-legged friends. The moderate hike is open to all, though organizers ask that dogs stay leashed at all times.

Head to the Ticonderoga Community Building this evening in New York for their annual Christmas tree lighting! Starting at 5:30 p.m. there will be holiday music, a campfire, a special visit from Santa Claus, and more. The event is free and open to all. Organizers say it’s a must-do holiday event and a great photo opportunity for families.

Or, if you want to keep the Thanksgiving spirit going for just a bit longer, head to Billings Farm for their special Thanksgiving Weekend! Experience a 19th Century Thanksgiving in Woodstock today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by peeking into history with 1890s recipes, trivia games, crafts, stories, and more. This special event is free with museum admission.

Join The Boardroom in Burlington this afternoon for an LGBTQ+ Board Game Mixer. Spend the afternoon meeting new people and playing great games. It’s $6 per person, and organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity to make connections within the LGBTQ+ community.

