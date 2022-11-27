Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th.

They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud.

So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more.

It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath, which you can do through their website. You can also donate your time by volunteering.

