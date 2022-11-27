YCQM NOV. 27, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, a new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. We talk to Champlain College President Alex Fernandez and Russ Scully with Hula.

Guest Dr. John Brumsted on the job the man responsible for uniting hospitals across our region is retiring. We talk with him about the challenges his successor will face.

And fun drinks without the booze. If you’re throwing a holiday party we’ve got the perfect mocktails to serve your guests. We are joined by Emily Morton, general manager at the 126 here in Burlington.

