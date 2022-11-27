BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will taper to snow showers overnight, with 1 to 3 inches accumulation possible Monday morning, though mainly in the Adirondacks and Northern Green Mountains. That said, a few roads may be slick during the morning commute. Snow showers will become more widely scattered during the day Monday. It will be colder, with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Tuesday will be a dry and quiet day…a good day to secure loose objects on your property, as strong wind is in the forecast.

A strong storm system and cold front will be the big story for midweek. Rain will move in Wednesday, with some heavy downpours possible into the evening. The rain is expected to change to snow showers overnight, and continue into Thursday. A few inches accumulation is possible, but significant snow isn’t expected at this time. The bigger concern is the potential for a prolonged wind event. The wind may gust over 40 mph from the south Wednesday, then shift to the west overnight and continue to be strong Thursday, especially during the morning. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this storm system. Friday will be a totally different day, with mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend is looking halfway decent, with just a weak system bringing the chance for showers Saturday. Sunday is looking fair, with seasonable temperatures.

