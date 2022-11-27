BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start with a little bit of early sun, then clouds will quickly increase during the morning. Rain will move in around mid afternoon, and continue through the evening. It will be fairly mild again, with highs in the mid 40s. The rain will taper to snow showers after midnight Sunday night, with a few inches accumulation possible, mainly in the mountains. Snow showers will become more widely scattered during the day Monday.

We’ll have some ups and downs during the week. Tuesday is looking good, though colder. November will be ending on a mild but windy note on Wednesday. A strong storm system will bring showers and windy conditions, with gusts over 40 mph possible. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The showers will change to snow showers overnight, and scattered snow showers will continue Thursday. Friday will be another quiet in-between day, then a weaker system will bring showers and mountain snow showers Saturday.

