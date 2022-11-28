Affordable housing for seniors key to more homes for families, group says

The Twin Pines Housing Trust recently closed on a senior housing complex in Woodstock.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - An affordable housing organization in the Upper Valley says securing long-term housing for seniors will free up more homes for families.

The Twin Pines Housing Trust recently closed on a senior housing complex in Woodstock. The $2 million purchase was made possible through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

Officials say the purchase will ensure the 26 units of subsidized senior housing remain in the community for the long term while helping to ease the housing crunch throughout the region.

“Part of that is also giving seniors an opportunity who may be over-housed, meaning they live in a bigger house, they don’t need all that space. They are in a three- or four-bedroom house and if they could downsize and had a better option, like senior housing, it would allow those homes to be available to people looking to buy a home,” said Andrew Winter of the Twin Pines Housing Trust.

Twin Pines will renovate the property. The organization is working to develop a construction plan over the next six months. Work is slated to begin in 2024.

