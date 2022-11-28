Ambassadors to again walk Burlington streets to help shoppers feel safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the city of Burlington works to rebuild its police force, steps are being taken to encourage a safe environment downtown. One tactic is employing ambassadors who will help keep an eye out for trouble.

While stores are prepping for what they hope is a busy holiday season, the city and businesses are also taking steps to make it safe.

Back again this year are downtown ambassadors. They will be walking around Wednesday through Sunday afternoons and evenings to help shoppers and businesses.

“Friendly faces downtown provide information, eyes on the street, trained in how to de-escalate situations, can call the necessary authorities when needed,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

These ambassadors will also be available to escort employees at downtown businesses to their cars after shifts. The Burlington Business Association says the holiday season can be anywhere from a quarter to a half of profits for the year. They also believe more people shopping and eating downtown is shown to help decrease the number of behavioral issues.

“Every time you spend a local dollar, much higher percentages of it stays here and keeps people employed, helps take care of our downtown,” Devine said.

Some stores, like the Outdoor Gear Exchange, have experienced major issues with retail theft. OGE owner Marc Sherman estimates losses of around $400,000 to organized retail theft rings that have plagued his business.

They’ve also had to invest $100,000 to hire private security at the store to reduce the loss of product and encourage a safer environment.

“This is also putting my staff and my customers at risk,” Sherman said. “People are on drugs and are dangerous and are not thinking clearly, and we’ve had to deal with that on a regular basis. We’ve had to change our policies around how we handle people in the store because I really don’t want my staff to be at risk.”

Sherman says Burlington is a very safe place and encourages all people to come down, but increased news of crime could hurt the state.

“Perception is reality, and if there are people who are afraid to come downtown, that’s going to affect all of the retailers in town. And eventually, that will affect all of the retailers in Vermont,” Sherman said.

With the depleted Burlington police force, they’ve had to institute a priority response plan, prioritizing the most immediate emergencies first. While they do look into retail thefts, they cannot always immediately respond when needed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.