NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!

John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The meteor burned pretty brightly because he told me it was also seen in Huntington, too!

