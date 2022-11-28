Community group puts together gift baskets for new moms

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

“It was hard to be a mom out on my own at that age,” said Sarah Thompson.

Thompson is with Wraparound Families: Connections, a women’s community group spent Sunday afternoon putting together gift baskets for new moms. Specifically ones transitioning out of Lund’s residential recovery program, into their first apartment with their children.

They’re doing this in partnership with the wrap-around families project. The group of all women wanted to do something special for these mothers before the holidays.

“I know how difficult being a mom is, and I can’t imagine the additional challenges that have been placed on these women. Just being able to wrap our arms around them I think is such a good thing to do,” explained Heather Frechette-Crowley of Essex Junction.

Connections started as a Facebook group three years ago for women looking to support each other. They brought oven mitts, hair products, body care, and cooking utensils to put in the baskets. Although mothers receiving the baskets were not able to speak on their struggle. Other moms shared the challenges of being a young parent.

“I am not sure what these women are going through. Well every experience is different. But, yeah sometimes you feel like you’re, sometimes you feel a little different,” said Jo Durocher of Shelburne.

“I was a young mother, I had my oldest daughter when I was 20. So I was 19, and I felt very isolated,” explained Thompson.

The goal is to make sure these mother’s know that people do care and are here to help.

“Just know that even if they can’t directly work with others who know that they matter. That other people do know that they matter, and are willing to give them a lifting hand whenever they can,” explained Catherine Moller of Hinesburg.

The goal for the day, to assemble at least 20 baskets for mothers in need, and the mothers will be receiving them periodically once they move into their new apartment. Women here hope that this effort will grow even more for years to come.

