Discover the “Smatterings Market” on Sundays

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sunday’s “smatterings market” will be open at the Burlington beer company. They’re doing this in partnership with a vintage inspired lifestyle marketplace. The flea market is filled with local artists and vendors. The two businesses thought it would be a good opportunity for small business owners to get their products out there for the holidays.

“Because we are just starting off it’s a lot less upscale than the other people that are here,” said artist Emma Grant.

“More than anything it’s just nice sharing my artwork with people and just seeing how they react to it,” said artist Mahntra Hennessey.

Organizers say they hope to continue with the market after the holiday season.

