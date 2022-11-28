Get Cyber Monday deals from local shops

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the first holiday shopping weekend of the season is coming to a close, many people are turning their sights to Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent 10.7 billion dollars online last year with most purchases being done on Amazon.

But if you’re looking to support local shops and snag a deal, you still have a few options. Vermont Woods Studios and Common Deer are two of the shops offering local deals.

In Montpelier. they’re taking a different approach to the busy shopping day by hosting cider Monday. A handful of local shops there will be encouraging people to stop by for some free cider and donuts along with their purchase.

