Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York.

People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.

Monday’s stops include:

Port Henry, Amtrak Station at 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh, Amtrak Station at 7 p.m.

Rouses Point, Pratt Street Railway Crossing at 8:45 p.m.

