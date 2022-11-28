Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night.

The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Leno, an avid car collector, was burned in a gasoline fire while working underneath one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

The comedian underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.

Leno has scheduled three additional shows at the Comedy and Magic Club in December.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerardo Zelayagranados
Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident
At recent EV public comment periods where the state gathered input on rule changes the state...
What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
Randolph
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

Latest News

FILE - Gas lamps illuminate St. Louis' Gaslight Square on April 2, 1962. "Gaslighting" — mind...
‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022
This photo shows Charles Graves dressed as Santa Claus in Austin, Texas on on Sept. 3, 2022....
Santa’s back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Copper...
Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row