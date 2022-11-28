Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff

Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming...
Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming sheriff in Franklin County, John Grismore.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming sheriff in Franklin County.

John Grismore is facing an assault charge stemming from an incident this summer where he kicked an inmate.

He’s since pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Grismore won his election against a write-in candidate with more than 8,900 votes.

Now, some lawmakers in Franklin County are considering drafting articles of impeachment this coming legislative session.

But the county’s delegation is split over whether they should.

“Is it appropriate for us to push for impeachment weighing the fact we’ve seen this man who was just elected sheriff do something that we all find reprehensible and disqualifying for the office at the same time he was just elected by the voters, many of which have had the opportunity to see that video,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans.

Grismore tells WCAX News the video doesn’t tell the full story.

He also says this is another example of him being judged as guilty before he has his day in court.

Impeachments in Vermont are rare. Washington County Sheriff Malcolm Mayo was impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate in 1976.

