Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming sheriff in Franklin County.

John Grismore is facing an assault charge stemming from an incident this summer where he kicked an inmate.

He’s since pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Grismore won his election against a write-in candidate with more than 8,900 votes.

Now, some lawmakers in Franklin County are considering drafting articles of impeachment this coming legislative session.

But the county’s delegation is split over whether they should.

“Is it appropriate for us to push for impeachment weighing the fact we’ve seen this man who was just elected sheriff do something that we all find reprehensible and disqualifying for the office at the same time he was just elected by the voters, many of which have had the opportunity to see that video,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans.

Grismore tells WCAX News the video doesn’t tell the full story.

He also says this is another example of him being judged as guilty before he has his day in court.

Impeachments in Vermont are rare. Washington County Sheriff Malcolm Mayo was impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate in 1976.

Related Stories:

Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

Votes still being counted in controversial Franklin County sheriff’s race

Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff pleads not guilty to jailhouse assault

Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident

Ex-sheriff’s deputy seen kicking prisoner defends actions

Franklin County Sheriff’s capt. fired for alleged assault

Republicans, Democrats call on Grismore to drop out of race for sheriff

Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.