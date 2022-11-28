Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a pair of men armed with a knife and some kind of fireplace poker robbed a quick stop in Brandon on Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Champlain Farms on Grove Street.

Brandon Police say the two armed men demanded cash from the clerk and took off with an undisclosed amount of money. They were seen getting into a light-colored Subaru that headed west on Champlain Street.

The men were both wearing black sweatshirts and ski masks, with sunglasses and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the robbery or who captured security video that might be of assistance is asked to call the police in Brandon at 802-247-0222.

