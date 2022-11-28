Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A family game night in Tulsa turned violent and led to an assault charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening.

Police said a family was playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

“After knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take the fight outside,” police said.

The two went outside, where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint, police said. Armstrong admitted to firing one round.

The stepsister called 911 and said Armstrong chased them down the street with a gun and fired a shot at her and her father.

When officers arrived, they arrested Armstrong. They also found Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room.

Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“Armstrong won’t be able to use the ‘get out of jail free’ card for this one,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerardo Zelayagranados
Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident
Surveillance photo
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
At recent EV public comment periods where the state gathered input on rule changes the state...
What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say

Latest News

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Jury deliberates for 2nd day in Oath Keepers sedition case
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain