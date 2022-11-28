Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shaftsbury man on Monday was ordered held without bail after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside.

Vermont State Police said on Saturday, Gerardo Zelayagranados, 31, shot the gun into the air and the ground.

No one was injured.

Zelayagranados is due back in court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

