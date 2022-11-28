Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC, VADM8992/Twitter, Rockstarkelley/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said.

The order means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking. Multiple Houston area public and private schools, as well as some local colleges, were closed Monday as a result of the notice, while others made adjustments to provide affected campuses with bottled water and sanitizer. The warning was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city’s public works department said.

Testing of the water quality was underway, according to Houston officials.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because water pressure dropped below the required minimum by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He said water sampling would begin Monday morning, and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerardo Zelayagranados
Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident
At recent EV public comment periods where the state gathered input on rule changes the state...
What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Surveillance photo
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
An NOAA graphic shows the heat signature of Mauna Loa's eruption.
Mauna Loa eruption heat signature
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
FILE - Kim Kardashian has been an ambassador for Balenciaga, and she broke her silence on an ad...
Kim Kardashian condemns Balenciaga in child ad scandal