Wreaths, garlands stolen from Vermont church’s fundraising effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Grinch has stymied the annual holiday fundraising efforts of a Vermont church.

Burlington’s Cathedral Church of St. Paul has been selling wreaths to raise money for charity for 52 years. They usually sell about 400 wreaths.

But over the weekend, some wreaths and two 50-foot-long garlands were stolen.

The church didn’t call the police because they said they probably would not be able to do much.

“We just felt it wasn’t the level of crime that police would really have much of a chance of helping us,” said Penny Pillsbury of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The church says they probably won’t raise as much money as in previous years because of the theft.

