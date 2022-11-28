BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a gray day on Monday, we’ll get back some sunshine on Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any clearing won’t last very long as clouds thicken up on Tuesday night with cloudy skies set for Wednesday.

We’ll see dry skies for the morning hours on Wednesday, but rain will be developing across the region from west to east starting around midday, with rain falling heavy at times through the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall amounts will range from a half to an inch, with mountain snow showers mixing in as the system exits on Wednesday night. Temperatures on Wednesday will briefly reach close to 50 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with more seasonable temperatures and some lingering light rain and mountain snow showers. Temperatures will return to the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures remaining at seasonable levels. The weekend will begin with cloudy skies and showers, and highs in the mid 40s. Conditions will be mostly cloudy and seasonable as we head into the first full week of December. We’ll see the chance for some light rain or snow showers through the first half of the week with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

