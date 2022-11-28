BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good “Cyber-Monday,” everyone! The new work week will start out a bit unsettled and blustery today in the wake of the frontal system that came through on Sunday with the steady rain. There will just be a few scattered rain/snow showers, but they won’t amount to much. Winds will be blustery out of the north, mainly for the first half of the day.

That wind will die down tonight and skies will clear. That will lead to a chilly start to Tuesday. Then, the rest of Tuesday will be just fine with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

A strong storm system will be affecting us on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be picking up out of the south on Wednesday as the system comes at us. There could be gusts of 40-50 mph, and that could lead to power outages. Rain will be developing in the afternoon. The rain will end up as snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be a few inches of snow accumulation, mainly in the mountains, but the valleys may also get some snow. The wind will shift around to the west-northwest on Thursday and it will be blustery with winds still gusting over 40 mph.

The storm will be out of here on Friday and we will catch a break from all the weather action with a decent day.

A clipper system coming through over the weekend will bring another round of some rain & snow showers and breezy conditions, but it won’t be as strong as the mid-week system.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring that mid-week storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

