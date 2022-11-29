‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air.

“Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.

More than 17,000 people applied to have their items looked at.

We now know the episodes shot on that stop will air on April 24, May 1 and May 8 of 2023.

Season 27 premieres on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

