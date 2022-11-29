Canadian-Pacific train spreading holiday cheer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in North Country punched their ticket to the North Pole by welcoming the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train.

Hundreds of people from all over New York and Vermont were in Plattsburgh to get a glimpse of the it. For many of them, it’s a tradition. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is 14 railway cars of pure holiday magic. Heather Woods, with the company, says it’s an event they look forward to year after year. This was the first year the train made it rounds since 2019 because of COVID-19.

“We have great artists on the train today,” Wood told Channel 3. “It’s Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason, and of course the lights are always such a big draw.”

Not only do the lights and live performances bring joy to onlookers, donations for local food pantries are collected. In Plattsburgh, the funds and canned goods are going to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity.

“All the proceeds get donated to the food shelf at JCEO and the cash donations go to our backpack program,” Sara Arnold, a volunteer at the event said.

A Monday night’s stops in New York, this train will be continuing its journey back into Canada and through the U-S.

