Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017 will now be moved from a mental health facility to prison.

After four days of deliberation, a Burlington jury earlier this month found Aita Gurung guilty of the murder of his wife, saying he did not meet the insanity defense threshold.

Following an evaluation by doctors, the Department of Mental Health says Gurung no longer requires hospital-level care. He was discharged from their custody Tuesday morning. Gurung will be moved to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield and will continue to be treated with medication and therapy.

“DMH does not believe that he needs any special therapeutic treatment other than what can be provided by DOC. So, we feel very confident that he will be served by DOC well,” said Karen Barber with the Department of Mental Health.

Gurung will take one of the acute mental health beds open at the Springfield facility. He is expected to be formally sentenced early next year.

