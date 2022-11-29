Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017 will now be moved from a mental health facility to prison.

After four days of deliberation, a Burlington jury earlier this month found Aita Gurung guilty of the murder of his wife, saying he did not meet the insanity defense threshold.

Following an evaluation by doctors, the Department of Mental Health says Gurung no longer requires hospital-level care. He was discharged from their custody Tuesday morning. Gurung will be moved to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield and will continue to be treated with medication and therapy.

“DMH does not believe that he needs any special therapeutic treatment other than what can be provided by DOC. So, we feel very confident that he will be served by DOC well,” said Karen Barber with the Department of Mental Health.

Gurung will take one of the acute mental health beds open at the Springfield facility. He is expected to be formally sentenced early next year.

Related Stories:

Jury continues 4th day of deliberations in Gurung murder trial

Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.