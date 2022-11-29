Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham on Monday.

It happened on Route 5 near Webb Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Vermont State Police say Kobe Blaze, 19, of Bellows Falls, was driving south when he fell asleep behind the wheel and drifted across the center line, hitting an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The other driver, Payton Smith, 22, of Weathersfield, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Blaze had minor injuries.

Investigators found Blaze at fault for the crash. So far, no tickets have been issued.

Both SUVs were totaled in the wreck.

