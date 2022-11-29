Feline Fine Art: ‘The Cat Art Show returns to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Kitty cat-themed art will adorn the walls of a Plattsburgh coffee shop this weekend.

“The Cat Art Show” returns for the sixth year to the Lake City.

It’s an opportunity for talented artists in the region to show off their skills and celebrate cats.

Art of all shapes, sizes and forms will decorate the walls of Chapter One Coffee and Tea with many items for sale.

Breezy Malagon is the featured artist at this year’s cat art show and says it’s a great opportunity to find some new art, while also supporting local artists, and local cats.

“It’s really great for holiday gifts. Who doesn’t like cat art? I have a whole section of my apartment that’s just cat art. It’s fun, it’s happy, everyone needs a reason to smile. So come check it out and buy some cat art,” Malagon said.

The event is put on by local organizers, “Hey, I’m Kim” and Feral Fleur.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Elmore SPCA and Focus on Ferals, a New York group that helps homeless cats.

The Cat Art Show is one day only, Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chapter One Coffee and Tea in Plattsburgh. Click here for more information.

