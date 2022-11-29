Holiday children’s reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are a great time to curl up with a good book. This month, The Fletcher Free Library is offering its book recommendations for younger readers.

Cat Vilgliezoni spoke with the libraries’ Megan Butterfield for some good picks. Check out their website for detailed descriptions.

And there’s a way the community can help make sure that all children have access to books this holiday season. The library is kicking off its 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of new picture books. The library then distributes them to partner organizations including Headstart and local preschools.

“Our goal is for all three and four-year-olds in Burlington to receive new books that they can own and keep. We know that having books at home is one of the best indicators of future success. And reading with your kid is fun,” said the library’s Megan Estey.

