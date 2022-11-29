Program trains farmers to help their peers reduce stress

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont group is helping connect farmers and their families with support, resources, and information to reduce stress.

Farm First is a joint venture of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and the Agency of Human Services. The groups’ Farmer Peer Network completed its first round of training last spring and will begin again next month.

Darren Perron spoke with the group’s Karen Crawley and Leanne Porter about the kinds of services they provide.

