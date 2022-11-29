Sanders say Congress should act to protect rail workers

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders says lawmakers should step in to protect rail workers ahead of a potential strike.

This, as President Joe Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block the strike before next month’s deadline.

Biden says the tentative agreement reached in September provided pay raises, protected health care benefits and improved leave policy.

But Sanders says Congress should instead act to protect rail workers.

“You have workers all over this country who work for the railroads, people who are working at dangerous jobs in inclement weather, have zero paid sick leave. That is outrageous,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will take up legislation to impose those terms this week.

If Congress acts, it will end the negotiations between four rail unions that rejected their deals and the railroads.

Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.

