Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
Surveillance photo
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
A pickup truck that was stolen.
South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles
Gerardo Zelayagranados
Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident
Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming...
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff

Latest News

FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their...
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
More than 150 sea turtles are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium after becoming stranded...
More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states