Upper Valley fans celebrate World Cup win

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - With a 1 to 0 win over Iran Tuesday afternoon, the United States is advancing in the World Cup, and at least one Upper Valley business altered its schedule to allow fans to watch the big game.

The Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon is usually closed on Tuesdays because of staffing, but the pub opened Tuesday specifically for the big game. It wasn’t a packed house, but a dedicated crowd of soccer lovers watched the U.S. take home the big win.

“A lot of our regulars, a lot of our guests are big soccer fans, and we just couldn’t not be open today. They got to see this match here,” said the pub’s Josh Tuohy.

“There is a big soccer community here -- youth and adult, competitive, pickup -- a very social thing. So, there is a lot of fan base,” said Jordan Soncrant of South Royalton.

“We needed this. We definitely needed this. And if we can push through, we will see how it goes,” said Brian Benoit of Lebanon.

The U.S. now advances to the round of 16 and will play the Netherlands Saturday morning.

