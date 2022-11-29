Upper Valley fans celebrate World Cup win

Soccer fans watch Tuesday's game at the Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon.
Soccer fans watch Tuesday's game at the Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - With a 1 to 0 win over Iran Tuesday afternoon, the United States is advancing in the World Cup, and at least one Upper Valley business altered its schedule to allow fans to watch the big game.

The Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon is usually closed on Tuesdays because of staffing, but the pub opened Tuesday specifically for the big game. It wasn’t a packed house, but a dedicated crowd of soccer lovers watched the U.S. take home the big win.

“A lot of our regulars, a lot of our guests are big soccer fans, and we just couldn’t not be open today. They got to see this match here,” said the pub’s Josh Tuohy.

“There is a big soccer community here -- youth and adult, competitive, pickup -- a very social thing. So, there is a lot of fan base,” said Jordan Soncrant of South Royalton.

“We needed this. We definitely needed this. And if we can push through, we will see how it goes,” said Brian Benoit of Lebanon.

The U.S. now advances to the round of 16 and will play the Netherlands Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
Surveillance photo
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
A pickup truck that was stolen.
South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles
Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming...
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff

Latest News

mm
Holiday children's reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library
mm
Feline Fine Art: 'The Cat Art Show returns to Plattsburgh
File photo
Holiday children’s reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library
File photo
St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter