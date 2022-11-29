Vermont charities participate in Giving Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We’ve had Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now it’s time for Giving Tuesday.

This is the tenth year the day has been recognized as a time to donating to charities. Last year a record more than $2.5B was donated in the U.S. alone.

Creators of the movement say it’s not just about money, but also about taking small actions to brighten someone’s day.

Vermont organizations like the Red Cross, Steps to End Domestic Violence, Lund and Feeding Chittenden are asking for support today.

