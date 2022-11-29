Weinberger reaches contract agreement with unions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Unions in Burlington have settled contracts with the city, including firefighters and police.

According to Mayor Miro Weinberger, the Burlington Fire Fighters Association (BFFA) just signed a new, three-year contract with the city.

Contracts were also reached with the American Federation of State, County, Municipal, Employees (AFSCME), Burlington Police Officers’ Association (BPOA), and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Weinberger says in each of the negotiations, they took the biggest employment challenges head-on, including rising healthcare and pension costs.

He says this was their most challenging bargaining round yet, as it took place during a time of great economic uncertainty and high inflation.

Weinberger says Burlington is the first town or city in Vermont to support its employees with paid family leave.

