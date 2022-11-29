BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wind and rain will be heading our way on Wednesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for northwestern Vermont, southern Vermont and northern New York from 7AM to 7PM on Wednesday. Southerly wind gusts could reach 55mph during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain will start around late morning and continue into the afternoon, falling heavy at times. Rain will taper off to showers during the evening hours, ending with some light mountain snow over the higher elevations of the northern Green Mountains on Wednesday night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday as temperatures return to the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see scattered snow showers mainly over the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and northern Green Mountains. Winds will remain gusty as well through Thursday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday with high temperatures near seasonable levels in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The weekend will start with another rainy storm. Plan on periods of rain on Saturday with windy conditions once again. Rain showers will change over to snow showers on Saturday night. It will be mostly cloudy and colder on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see the chances for a few more rain showers through the middle of next week with highs in the low 40s.

