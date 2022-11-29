BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It will be a quiet, typical, late November day today, but also the calm before the storm.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a strong frontal system moves our way from the Midwest. Winds will be picking up out of the south ahead of that approaching front.

Rain will move in, west to east, as we go through the morning hours and through the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times, leading to some ponding on roads. 1/2″ to 1″ of rain could fall by the end of the day.

The wind will be strong & gusty out of the south, 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible, especially in our northern counties. Those winds could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines, and that could create some power outages. Temperatures will be on the mild side, getting into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Colder air on the back side of the front will change the rain over to snow for just a bit in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, but only to the tune of about a coating to 2″ or 3″ of accumulation at the highest peaks.

The wind will shift around to the west-northwest Wednesday night into Thursday. Those blustery winds will bring in a shot of colder air on Thursday, along with some snow showers from some lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario.

Everything will calm down for a pleasant day on Friday. But that, too, will be the calm before the next storm over the weekend, which will be similar to the Wednesday/Thursday system, but a little smaller, weaker, and faster moving. Still, there will be more wind & rain on Saturday, ending as snow showers early Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.