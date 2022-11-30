Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south.

The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.

There was no immediate official response from Amtrak.

