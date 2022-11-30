BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and faculty at Burlington High School on Wednesday shared the gift of giving this holiday season.

For the past eight years, BHS security guard Troy Austin has organized a toy drive to benefit underprivileged children in the greater Burlington area. What he didn’t know is that over the last couple of months, students and staff have been secretly collecting toys to jump-start this year’s toy drive. They surprised Austin with the gifts Wednesday afternoon in what he thought was just a regular staff meeting.

“It’s amazing to help out families in the community and know that they will have a toy to play with,” Austin said.

“Troy has the biggest heart here. He comes in every day with a big smile. He’s one of the first people that you meet as you walk through our front doors. And our community -- he joined our community last year and they have really just clung to him and the amazing and positive energy that he brings,” said BHS Principal Lauren McBride.

Austin told us that this head start will be a weight off his shoulders as he kicks off the toy drive.

