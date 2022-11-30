Brattleboro announces new town manager

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Brattleboro has named its new town manager.

John Potter, who currently serves as the deputy director of the Open Space & Mountain Parks Department in Boulder, Colorado, accepted the job after a nearly five-month search.

It comes following after former town manager Yoshi Manale resigned just months after taking the position. Manale was criticized for his recommendation to pull out of the contract with the town’s EMS provider, Rescue Inc.

Potter will take over as town manager at the end of December.

Related Stories:

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage

Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.