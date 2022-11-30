Burlington’s Fines for Food campaign returns for 2nd year

By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nobody likes discovering a parking ticket on their car, but the city of Burlington is doing some good with those fines through the end of the year.

Fines for Food is back for the second year. All overdue parking tickets (tickets unpaid for 30 days or more) paid now through the end of the year will have half of the payment donated to the group Feeding Chittenden to help put food on the table for Vermonters in need.

Elissa Borden spoke with Jeff Padgett, the division director of Parking and Traffic for the city of Burlington.

And for those who don’t know -- Burlington Parking Services has a ‘whoops’ program that allows one, non-safety related parking violation to be waived each year.

