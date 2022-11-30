Jurors pushed for Gurung to remain in psychiatric facility, not prison

Aita Gurung/File
Aita Gurung/File(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of jurors who this month determined a Burlington man was legally sane at the time of a 2017 murder, also advocated that he remain in a mental treatment facility, not prison.

A judge Tuesday ruled that Aita Gurung be moved from a mental health facility to prison following his murder conviction. But nine of the 12 jurors signed on to a letter earlier this month stating that given the severity of Gurung’s mental illness, he should remain in a secure psychiatric facility. The letter was written by the jury’s foreperson and reads in part, “...It is the unanimous opinion of the jury that he suffers from a severe psychotic disease and that his mental disease significantly influenced the events of October 12, 2017.”

Former federal prosecutor Christina Nolan says a letter like this by members of the jury is highly unusual. “It’s extraordinarily rare for a jury after a defendant has been convicted to make any kind of recommendation about that defendant’s situation post-conviction. Jurors are not only public servants doing their public duty, they’re also concerned citizens expressing their view on where the defendant should be housed at this time,” she said.

Nolan says the jury does not have any discretion over sentencing for Gurung and that the letter would not have influenced the decision to move him.

State officials Tuesday did say that if Gurung’s psychiatric symptoms escalate, he can be transferred back into a hospital setting.

Related Stories:

Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

Jury continues 4th day of deliberations in Gurung murder trial

Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Latest News

MM
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield
File photo
Burlington’s Fines for Food campaign returns for 2nd year
MM
Burlington's Fines for Food campaign returns
Dr. Joanne Conroy and guest, Robert Brady, talk about seasonal depression on “Connect with the...
HealthWatch: Sharing information on seasonal depression
File photo
North Country residents continue wait for local cannabis retailers