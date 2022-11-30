Jurors pushed for Gurung to remain in psychiatric facility, not prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of jurors who this month determined a Burlington man was legally sane at the time of a 2017 murder, also advocated that he remain in a mental treatment facility, not prison.

A judge Tuesday ruled that Aita Gurung be moved from a mental health facility to prison following his murder conviction. But nine of the 12 jurors signed on to a letter earlier this month stating that given the severity of Gurung’s mental illness, he should remain in a secure psychiatric facility. The letter was written by the jury’s foreperson and reads in part, “...It is the unanimous opinion of the jury that he suffers from a severe psychotic disease and that his mental disease significantly influenced the events of October 12, 2017.”

Former federal prosecutor Christina Nolan says a letter like this by members of the jury is highly unusual. “It’s extraordinarily rare for a jury after a defendant has been convicted to make any kind of recommendation about that defendant’s situation post-conviction. Jurors are not only public servants doing their public duty, they’re also concerned citizens expressing their view on where the defendant should be housed at this time,” she said.

Nolan says the jury does not have any discretion over sentencing for Gurung and that the letter would not have influenced the decision to move him.

State officials Tuesday did say that if Gurung’s psychiatric symptoms escalate, he can be transferred back into a hospital setting.

Related Stories:

Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison

Jury continues 4th day of deliberations in Gurung murder trial

Jury hears closing arguments in Burlington murder trial

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Judge to decide whether state can get mental evaluation of accused killer

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.