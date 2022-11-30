Man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child, authorities say

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.
Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.(WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” was caught on camera.

Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, according to WHNS.

The sexual assault was reported in December 2020. Investigators said they recovered video evidence of Cox assaulting the child. According to the solicitor, when Cox was arrested he admitted “he had struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “We are grateful for the hard work of the Walhalla Police Department in bringing Michael Cox to justice, and grateful to the court for a sentence which ensures he will never have the opportunity to harm a child again.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Latest News

mm
Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants
mm
Brattleboro announces new town manager
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to...
New programs aim to change Vermont’s dismal BIPOC homeownership rates
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China