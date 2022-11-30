Man suffers serious burns after job site explosion

(Source: AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is seriously injured after an explosion on a job site last Wednesday.

Vermont state police say they responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Hall Road in Lunenburg.

Police say a contractor was working on the structure when there was an explosion. A fire broke out destroying the one and a half story building and giving the man severe burns. The man was sent to the hospital. Police have not released the man’s name or identified the cause of the blast. The investigation is ongoing.

