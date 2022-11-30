Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana's attorney general Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, seeking to block him from using allegedly "frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients' confidential medical records.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing to discipline a Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect.

The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment.

That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with some news outlets and Republican politicians suggesting Bernard fabricated the story and President Joe Biden nearly shouting his outrage over the case during a White House event.

Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. A 27-year-old man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

Bernard’s lawyers argue Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is stridently anti-abortion, has been spreading false or misleading information about the doctor with his investigation allegations for several months.

The attorney general’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming...
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont

Latest News

A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace aide resigns over ‘unacceptable’ comments made toward Black charity founder
Rep. Stacie Laughton
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues