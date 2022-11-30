New programs aim to change Vermont’s dismal BIPOC homeownership rates

Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to...
Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to future generations. But discriminatory practices have long kept BIPOC people from buying.(Courtesy: Diana Bolton/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to future generations. But discriminatory practices have long kept BIPOC people from buying.

In recent months, nonprofits have started trying to right the imbalance. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency, which helps low-income residents buy homes, is offering down payment assistance to first-generation home buyers. Affordable housing developer Champlain Housing Trust is providing zero-interest loans to BIPOC borrowers in what is believed to be the first program of its kind in the country. The Vermont Legislature is looking at ways to help and steering funding for these efforts.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the new efforts in this week’s issue, part of the newspaper’s ongoing Locked Out series.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham...
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
A security camera at a camp in North Hero captured video of a bolide flashing over Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
We now know when the "Antiques Roadshow" episodes that were shot at the Shelburne Museum will...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
The Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington - File photo
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants

Latest News

mm
Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants
mm
Brattleboro announces new town manager
MM
Authorities carry out drug raids in Springfield
File photo
Burlington’s Fines for Food campaign returns for 2nd year