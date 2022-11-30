Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A possible attempted abduction of a student walking home from school

The Burlington School District sent out a notice to families Tuesday saying on November 18th, an Integrated Arts Academy student was approached by a man in a white van. Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the man asked the student where they were going and the student responded ‘home’ and offered them a ride. The student declined and the man asked again with a bag full of candy. The student ran away and hid waiting for the van to leave.

Burlington Police are investigating the incident and teachers at the school are organizing safety circles this week. They are reminding kids not to approach strangers and tell a trusted adult if something like this happens.

